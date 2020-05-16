Kern Valley State Prison inmate escapes minimum support facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Valley State Prison officials said an inmate escaped Friday evening from its Minimum Support Facility in Delano after only eight days of being in custody at the prison.

Officials said 37-year-old Flavio Carbajal walked away from the facility sometime Friday. Officials made the discovery after he was reported missing at around 7:36 p.m.

Carbajal is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing 225 pounds.

He is currently serving a six-year sentence for corporal injury on a person resulting in traumatic condition and was received by Kern Valley State Prison on May 7. Carbajal had been incarcerated from Fresno County since October 2018, officials said.

If you’ve seen Carbajal or know where he might be, you are asked to call 911, local law enforcement or the Kern Valley State Prison at 661-721-6314.