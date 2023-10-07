DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have launched a homicide investigation following the death of an incarcerated person at Kern Valley State Prison.

According to CDCR, two inmates, identified as Juan P. Camacho, and John Martinez, allegedly attacked another incarcerated person, Richard A. Aguirre, with an inmate-manufactured weapon at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 6. Aguirre sustained multiple stab wounds, and life-saving measures were performed.

Aguirre was transported via ambulance to Kern Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. later that day, CDCR said. No staff or additional incarcerated people were injured.

CDCR said both suspects in this case have been moved to restricted housing pending investigation. Officers have limited population movement on the yard to facilitate the investigation being conducted by KVSP’s Investigative Services Unit, the Kern County

District Attorney’s Office and the Kern County Coroner, they said.

According to CDCR, Aguirre, 46, was received from Los Angeles County on April 8, 1998, to serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with enhancement of use of a firearm. Camacho, 46, was received from Los Angeles County on April 24, 2012, to serve 47 years for attempted murder second-degree with enhancement of discharge of a firearm. Martinez, 52, was received from Los Angeles County on Sept. 14, 1998, to serve life with the possibility of parole for murder first-degree murder as a third striker with enhancement of use of a firearm.

The Kern County Coroner will determine Aguirre’s official cause of death, the department said.