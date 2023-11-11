DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are investigating the death of an inmate at Kern Valley State Prison as a homicide, the department announced Saturday.

CDCR said two inmates, identified as 57-year-old Roland C. Corona and 33-year-old Luis Alvidrez, allegedly attacked another inmate, identified as 41-year-old Isaac Duran, with an inmate-manufactured weapon at 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Duran sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to outside medical for a higher level of care.

According to CDCR, Duran was later pronounced dead on Thursday, Nov. 9 at approximately 9:14 p.m. while under the care of medical staff at Kern Medical Center. No staff or additional incarcerated people were injured.

Both suspects have been moved to restricted housing pending investigation into this case, CDCR said. An investigation is being conducted by KVSP’s Investigative Services Unit, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and the Kern County Coroner.

The Office of the Inspector General was notified, and the Kern County Coroner will determine Duran’s official cause of death, CDCR said.