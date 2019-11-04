Kern Valley State Prison inmate convicted of murder in cellmate’s 2013 death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison six years ago was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and assault by a prisoner serving a life sentence.

Jurors will deliberate on whether 48-year-old Miguel Crespo should be sentenced to death.

Crespo was convicted in the Nov. 1, 2013, death of cellmate Carmen Guerrero, according to court records.

Guerrero, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell on Oct. 31, 2013. He was serving a life sentence out of Kings County for second-degree murder.

Crespo is serving a life sentence from Los Angeles County for first-degree murder.