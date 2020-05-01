Kern Secret Witness Program offering $5K reward for information on suspect in Aaron Porter murder case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Secret Witness Program is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of Anthony English.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that English, 30, has an active warrant for the murder of Aaran Porter, which happened on Feb. 2 in the 7400 block of District Blvd. Porter, an 18-year-old Bakersfield College football player, was stabbed to death, according to the department.

Donnie Nolen, 21, Marcus Harris, 34, Jeremiah Langston, 24, Armani Bonner, 22, and Isaiah Starns, 20, were arrested last year in connection with Porter’s killing.

Anyone who sees English is urged to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on the case can call BPD at 661-327-7111.