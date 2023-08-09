BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Secret Witness Program is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect or suspects involved in a murder in January, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

KGET previously reported that a man was shot and killed the night of Friday, January 13, following a shooting in the 2500 block of Wible Road, according to BPD.

Officials said the victim has been identified as Jermale Keeton. BPD is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for Keeton’s murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective N. Benavente at 661-326-3876, the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040 or BPD at 661-327-7111.