BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Secret Witness Program is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of a male teen last year, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

KGET previously reported that a male teen, now identified as Jose Maldonado, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of Brown Street just after 3:30 p.m. on April 1, 2022, according to Lt. Rick Dossey of BPD.

BPD is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in this murder. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective N. Benavente at 661-326-3876 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.