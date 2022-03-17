BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in November.

Christian Gaines, 19, is suspected of shooting and killing Justin Griffin Jr., 21, on Wible Road near Stockdale Highway on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Two other suspects, Demitris King and David Gray, have been arrested in connection to the killing.

Forensic evidence linked all three suspects to the crime scene and a Chevrolet Malibu used in the homicide, according to police.

On Nov. 3 just after 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Wible Road just south of Stockdale Highway for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. When police arrived they located Griffin with at least one gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. He died at the scene.

Gaines has an active warrant for murder, conspiracy, and gang participation, according to BPD. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information regarding Gaines’ whereabouts or information on this case, call Detective Fran McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.