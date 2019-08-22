Kern Secret Witness asking for information in 2014 killing of correctional officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness posted a reminder on Facebook Thursday about the unsolved killing of a correctional officer whose body was found on this date five years ago.

The girlfriend of Carl Aaron Crawford, 60, found him shot dead Aug. 22, 2014, at his home in the 2600 block of Hempstead Lane, in southwest Bakersfield.

No eyewitnesses to the shooting have been found, but neighbors reported hearing what they believed were gunshots at about 10 p.m. the night before, according to a court document filed shortly after his death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.