Kern prosecutors file carjacking charges against LA woman suspected of killing her 3 children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office has filed auto theft and carjacking charges against Liliana Carrillo, the Los Angeles woman suspected of killing her three young children.

Four felony charges have been filed against Carrillo in connection with the carjacking and theft of one vehicle and the attempted carjacking of a second vehicle, prosecutors said. The alleged crimes occurred within moments of each other on Saturday.

Kern deputies said Carrillo crashed a vehicle she was driving along Highway 65 near Gretlein Road around 11 a.m. Deputies said Carrillo then carjacked the vehicle of another driver who was at the scene. The carjacking victim was not hurt.

Carrillo was arrested in Tulare County later that day and transported to Kern County jail, where’s she’s held on $2 million bail. She’s scheduled to be formally arraigned Wednesday.

Los Angeles police have identified Carrillo as the sole suspect in the deaths of her three children. Their bodies were found Saturday morning in Reseda.