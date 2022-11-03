BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation.

The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and methamphetamine.

According to the inmate website, Dominguez is being held on suspicion of four felonies including possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, participating in a street gang and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dominguez is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to the inmate website.