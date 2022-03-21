BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, officers with the Kern County Probation Department seized several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash during a search.

Officers said they executed a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of Churchill Drive. Officers said they came in contact with several people including Juaquin Guadarrama Sr., 28, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision, Jonathan Suarez, 30, Andrew Gutierrez, 24, and Juaquin Guadarrama Jr., 21.

During the search, officers said they found a loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a loaded .45 caliber 1911 semi-automatic handgun also reported stolen. They also found a half-pound of cocaine, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, about 500 fentanyl pills and more than

$26,000 in cash.

Guadarrama Sr. was arrested on weapon, theft, and drug related offenses. He is due in court Tuesday, according to the Kern County court index.

Suarez was arrested on theft and drug related offenses.

Gutierrez was arrested on theft and drug related offenses.

Guadarrama Jr. was arrested for theft and drug related offenses.