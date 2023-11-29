BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A notorious Kern County murderer and serial rapist will likely get 11 years shaved off his sentence under a change in state law — not that it gives him a chance at getting out.

If resentenced as recommended by probation, Michael Charles Brown will be serving a total term of death plus 310 years to life, plus 97 years, according to Daniela Gonzaga, spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office. He has a hearing on the matter scheduled in January.

The resentencing is necessary under a 2020 change to the law addressing enhancements for prior prison terms, Gonzaga said. All defendants previously sentenced with that enhancement must be resentenced — but only as to that particular enhancement, she said.

Brown’s convictions and the remainder of his sentence stands.

Separately, Brown’s appeal of his death sentence is making its way through the state Supreme Court. He received a new interim appellate attorney in June, records show.

Brown, 48, was a focal point of the 17 News investigation “Bakersfield’s Secret Serial Killer,” by former KGET reporter Olivia LaVoice.

In it, LaVoice examined the murders of seven women in Bakersfield in the late ’90s and early 2000s, pondering whether Brown could be connected. He was convicted of one of the murders and named a person of interest in another.

He has not been named a suspect in other murders.

In 2016, Brown was sentenced to death for the murder of 40-year-old Ruby Merriweather in 2000. Brown sexually assaulted her, and stabbed her numerous times in the head and neck with enough force he severed her spine.

The life terms were imposed for a series of rapes committed between 2007 and 2008. He brutally assaulted four prostitutes, two of whom positively identified him as their attacker from a photo lineup.

One woman said Brown told her he would kill her if she didn’t do what he wanted.

DNA evidence eventually connected him to the rapes and Merriweather’s murder.

Previously, the FBI said four other cold cases in Bakersfield around the time of Merriweather’s death likely involved the same person, but no suspect was identified.

Although never named a suspect, Brown was identified as a person of interest in the May 28, 2001, killing of Wendy Kyle. She was stabbed to death and her Oildale home set on fire.

Brown, an acquaintance of Kyle, was seen with her at the downtown bar The Mint on the day of her death. No charges have been filed in her death.

Brown spent from 2003 to 2007 in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a pedestrian hit while crossing Union Avenue at 10th Street. The impact lodged the man’s body on the car’s hood and windshield.