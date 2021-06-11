Kern man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl and distributing child pornography.

Richard Victoria, 21, was found guilty Wednesday and faces 115 years to life in prison, according to the District Attorney’s office.

In October 2019, Department of Homeland Security officials found that images of Victoria sexually abusing a child were sent by him through Facebook Messenger, prosecutors said. The acts occurred between September 2018 and September 2019.

Victoria traded the photographs over the internet for other images of child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Sentencing is set for July 15.