BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of a man who was involved in a vehicle theft that led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit earlier this year, according to a release.

A jury found Raul Cerda guilty of reckless evading of a peace officer, 2nd-degree burglary, resisting arrest and driving a vehicle in the opposite direction of traffic in connection to the incident on March 1.

Prosecutors said Cerda and an accomplice forced their way into a business in southwest Bakersfield and stole a work truck. Cerda then drove the truck through a fence.

Police found the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop but Cerda did not yield to officers and led them on a high-speed chase for 18 miles through Bakersfield, according to officials.

The chase ended when Cerda drove into an orchard on Herring Road and struck multiple trees, according to officials.

After the crash, Cerda ran from the truck trying to escape from the Bakersfield police officers giving chase.

Cerda, who was wearing a bulletproof vest in the incident, was ultimately taken into custody. Cerda’s accomplice possessed a firearm, according to officials.

Cerda is scheduled for sentencing on July 21 and he faces up to seven years in prison, according to officials.