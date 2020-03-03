Kern jury convicts man of murder in DUI crash that killed woman and 5-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday convicted a man of two counts of murder, among other charges, in connection with a drunken driving crash that killed a woman and her 5-year-old son.

Daniel Mejia, 24, showed no emotion as the court clerk read the jury’s verdicts pronouncing him guilty of each of the six charges filed against him, including two counts of second-degree murder. That charge carries a penalty of 15 years to life in prison.

Judge Brian M. McNamara set sentencing for April 22.

Prosecutor Michelle Domino said she’s pleased with the verdicts and hoping the family of the victims can have some peace at sentencing.

Nothing can bring back the victims, she said, but holding Mejia accountable for his actions is all that can be done.

Mejia’s attorney, Christopher Martens, declined comment afterward. He argued at trial that Mejia deserved to be found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated but said the evidence did not support the murder charges.

Witnesses reported Mejia, of Redlands, swerved and cut off other motorists on Nov. 24, 2017, as he traveled at speeds greater than 90 mph. His pickup slammed into the back of a Jeep that had stopped in the center median due to a flat tire.

Karla Mendoza, 21, and Axel Rodriguez, 5, of Half Moon Bay were in the Jeep, which rolled and caught fire. Axel died at the scene and Mendoza died the next day.

Axel’s 3-year-old sister, Zoey Mendoza, suffered serious injuries.

Testing by the Kern Regional Crime Lab showed Mejia’s blood-alcohol content was 0.25 percent, more than three times the state legal limit at which a person is considered impaired.