Kern jury convicts man of attempted murder in stabbing woman then cutting his own throat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of attempted murder and domestic violence charges after prosecutors say he stabbed the mother of his children then cut his own throat.

Martin Parra Araujo survived his self-inflicted wound and was found guilty Thursday and faces up to 13 years to life in prison at his Feb. 28 sentencing hearing.

On June 28, 2020, police called by a juvenile to an apartment on South Owens Street found Araujo lying in a pool of blood on the living room floor, prosecutors said. The mother of his four children was found in a bathroom. She had been stabbed multiple times.

One of the children reported her father stabbed her mother, according to prosecutors. Police determined Araujo stabbed the woman then slashed his throat in the living room.

One of the children received a cut on the arm while trying to protect her mother, prosecutors said.