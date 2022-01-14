Kern jury convicts man in domestic violence shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of multiple felonies for firing a gun at a woman during an argument, nearly hitting her in the head.

The bullet fired by Jaime Celestino Hernandez narrowly missed the woman and passed through the kitchen and closet walls of their apartment, according to prosecutors. Four children were home at the time.

The woman was not named in a District Attorney’s office news release.

Hernandez, 38, was found guilty of charges including assault with a firearm on a person, willful cruelty to a child and spousal abuse. He faces up to 36 years and four months in prison, prosecutors said.

After the shooting, Hernandez assaulted the woman and stopped her from calling 911, prosecutors said. He then left the apartment and discarded the gun at a neighboring apartment.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 24.