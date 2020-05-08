Kern has 42 homicides, more than a quarter of which involve victims 20 or younger, so far this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There have been 42 homicides reported in Kern County as of Friday, more than a quarter of which involve victims 20 or younger, according to KGET’s Homicide Tracker.

The youngest of the 12 victims that were 20 or younger was 3 days old. He was one of two children — the other was 8 — to die by homicide through May 7. The others were teens 15 years or older, plus two 20-year-olds.

Six killings have occurred in the past nine days. Another seven killings, and the county will have reached the midway point for the total number of killings in 2019, which saw 96 homicides.

Kern County sheriff’s detectives have investigated what they believe to be 24 homicides this year. Sheriff’s Lt. Joel Swanson said the cause of death is pending on a couple of those cases, but it’s believed there are two dozen total homicides under their jurisdiction.

That’s more than double the number of homicides — 10 — the sheriff’s office handled by the same date last year, Swanson said.

“It kind of ebbs and flows,” he said of the numbers, noting there’s no way to determine exactly why some years see more homicides than others.

Among other age groups, five victims were 51 or older, the oldest being 63. And the others whose ages were available broke down as follows:

Ages 21 to 30 — seven homicides.

Ages 31 to 40 — nine homicides.

Ages 41 to 50 — five homicides.

As is regularly the case, the vast majority of the homicides — 33 — have been confirmed as caused by shootings. Five were officer-involved shootings.

Six deaths resulted from stabbings, and two from assaults, according to the document. The cause of one of the killings has not yet been released.

The death of the 3-day-old boy was related to a shooting, and we’ve included it in our documents as one, but official cause of death was hypoxic encephalopathy, meaning brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation to the brain. In that case, Josiah Adrian Rivera was delivered after his pregnant mother was fatally shot. He was removed from life support three days later after doctors determined he would not survive.

Kern’s Delano prisons have proven that settings with guards and plenty of locked doors don’t necessarily deter attackers. One inmate homicide occurred at North Kern State Prison, and two inmates were stabbed to death in separate incidents at Kern Valley State Prison. Suspects have been identified for each of the three prison killings.

Not including the prison deaths, another five homicides occurred in the Delano area, according to the document.

As for other areas outside Bakersfield, there has been one homicide in Tehachapi, three in Wasco, four in Lamont (three stemming from the same incident), two each in McFarland and Mojave and one in Lebec.

Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said Friday the department has investigated 10 “homicide incidents” this year involving 11 victims. That marks no change from this time last year, when the department also had 11 homicides through Thursday.

“There are no unusual trends or patterns that I’m aware of,” McCauley said.