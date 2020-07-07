Kern firefighters say they received 5,165 reports of illegal fireworks since mid-June, issued 35 citations on holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters said their online system for reporting illegal fireworks received an “astonishing” 5,165 reports since June 15, and during the Fourth of July weekend firefighters issued 35 citations and seized 2,000 pounds of fireworks.

“Your Kern County Fire Department’s firefighters have responded to reports of illegal fireworks and the arson unit has investigated reports pertaining to users and distributors,” the department said in a news release. “As a result of these efforts thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks were seized.”

The holiday weekend saw a total of 2,410 reports of illegal fireworks made through the dispatch center and online, firefighters said. That’s an increase of 660 percent from 2018, the most recent year not influence by a natural disaster.