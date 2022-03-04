BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Simone Gold, once contracted at Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to trespassing on government buildings during the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Gold has no prior criminal convictions and faces up to six months in prison and a fine up to $9,500, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled for July.

Court documents say Gold entered a restricted area around the Capitol and stood with a crowd near where a law enforcement officer was dragged to the ground. She entered the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors as part of a crowd.

“At approximately 2:55 p.m. Gold began to give a speech in Statuary Hall where she stated her opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government-imposed lockdowns,” the documents say. She was recorded by a co-defendant.

Gold confessed to being inside the Capitol in an article that ran on Jan. 12, 2021, in The Washington Post. She said she regretted her actions.

FBI agents arrested Gold days later.

She no longer works at Adventist Health.