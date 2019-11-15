Kern deputy charged with three felonies in connection with sexual assault of Rosamond woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Thursday filed three felonies against a Kern County sheriff’s deputy who was arrested last month on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Rosamond woman.

Michael Everett Clark, 31, is charged with sexual battery, assault by a public officer and false imprisonment with violence.

He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned on Monday.

The deputy was arrested Oct. 18 and placed on administrative leave. He posted bail and is out of custody.

The alleged victim told investigators she was walking home from work when Clark offered her a ride. When they arrived at her residence, she said, Clark kissed and fondled her against her will for 20 minutes.

The woman said she felt she was not allowed to leave the patrol vehicle, a sheriff’s news release said. Clark eventually permitted her to go.

During the next few days, Clark messaged her on social media asking her to meet him, the release said, and he showed up at her job on multiple occasions while on duty to ask if she wanted to “hang out” or go out for drinks.

Someone from the woman’s job contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators followed up and found evidence including inappropriate texts, according to sheriff’s officials.

Clark has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for 2 1/2 years and assigned to the Rosamond substation since November 2018.