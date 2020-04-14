Kern deputies seize computer consoles, thousands in cash from illegal gambling casino in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies in Ridgecrest investigated a report claiming there was an illegal internet casino located in the 4500 block of Inyokern Road, leading to the seizure of multiple game consoles and thousands in cash.

The Ridgecrest Substation deputies served a search warrant at the location on Sunday. Deputies took 14 computer game consoles and more than $5,600 in cash.

Anyone with any information on this case (2020-00054379) can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.