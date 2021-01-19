Kern DA warns against unlawful activity ahead of inauguration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office warned residents against committing crimes — regardless of whether they occur during a protest or the ideology behind them — ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

“From May through December of 2020, illegal actions committed by individuals from all sides of the political spectrum have resulted in significant criminal charges being brought,” a DA’s release said Tuesday. “The Kern County District Attorney’s Office filed complaints in twenty-one criminal cases, including 11 felony and 10 misdemeanor cases connected to protests in 2020.”

The release cited state law requiring people to leave an area if an unlawful assembly has been declared by law enforcement as a result of criminal activity.

“Criminality directed toward any side of the political landscape will not be tolerated, and criminal consequences will follow illegal activities,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “Political protests are not a license to commit crimes.”

She urged the community to remain calm and not participate in any but peaceful protests.