BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced 23 suspected child traffickers were arrested in Kern County from Aug. 9 to 12.

Kern County and Bakersfield law enforcement joined Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a press conference to discuss the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Operation conducted.

Zimmer said a majority of the people arrested are from Kern County.

The operation resulted in the arrest of:

Salvador Salcedo, age 56

Daniel Hernandez, age 36

Diego Gonzalez, age 36

Jose Trejo, age 33

Jasvinder Singh, age 35

Joginder Singh, age 54

Ronnie Germaine Wiley, age 30

Alberto Rodriguez, age 23

Antonio Romero Jr., age 30

William Alfredo Perez Sandoval, age 26

Mynor Velasquez, age 38

Rolando Lopez, age 23

Rajinder Pal Singh, age 54

Michael Peter Muratalla, age 43

Nishan Singh, age 33

Eli Robert Wilson, age 29

Rickie Travon Walker, age 40

Devon Paul Taylor, age 31

Joshua Jemira Johnson, age 38

Karnail Singh, age 44

Christopher Lee Grinner, age 36.

Zimmer said the 23 suspected traffickers were arrested on suspicion of pimping and pandering, sending harmful material to seduce a minor and contact with a minor to commit sexual assault.

During the conference, Zimmer said local, state and federal partners joined together to conduct the operation.

In addition to the Kern County and Bakersfield law enforcement the United State Secret Service, Homeland Security, Fresno County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI, California Department of Justice and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation joined the operation.

In human trafficking operations, law enforcement officials use a number of social media sites, according to officials at the press conference.