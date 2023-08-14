Watch the full press conference in the player above.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced 23 suspected child traffickers were arrested in Kern County from Aug. 9 to 12.
Kern County and Bakersfield law enforcement joined Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a press conference to discuss the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Operation conducted.
Zimmer said a majority of the people arrested are from Kern County.
The operation resulted in the arrest of:
- Salvador Salcedo, age 56
- Daniel Hernandez, age 36
- Diego Gonzalez, age 36
- Jose Trejo, age 33
- Jasvinder Singh, age 35
- Joginder Singh, age 54
- Ronnie Germaine Wiley, age 30
- Alberto Rodriguez, age 23
- Antonio Romero Jr., age 30
- William Alfredo Perez Sandoval, age 26
- Mynor Velasquez, age 38
- Rolando Lopez, age 23
- Rajinder Pal Singh, age 54
- Michael Peter Muratalla, age 43
- Nishan Singh, age 33
- Eli Robert Wilson, age 29
- Rickie Travon Walker, age 40
- Devon Paul Taylor, age 31
- Joshua Jemira Johnson, age 38
- Karnail Singh, age 44
- Christopher Lee Grinner, age 36.
Zimmer said the 23 suspected traffickers were arrested on suspicion of pimping and pandering, sending harmful material to seduce a minor and contact with a minor to commit sexual assault.
During the conference, Zimmer said local, state and federal partners joined together to conduct the operation.
In addition to the Kern County and Bakersfield law enforcement the United State Secret Service, Homeland Security, Fresno County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI, California Department of Justice and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation joined the operation.
In human trafficking operations, law enforcement officials use a number of social media sites, according to officials at the press conference.