BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Twenty years ago, a Bakersfield vice principal committed one of the most notorious crimes in Kern County history, one that stunned the community and captured its imagination, resulting in a lengthy, closely-watched trial and sparking countless debates as to how a well-respected educator could do something so heinous.

On July 6, 2003, Vincent Brothers killed five members of his family, the victims ranging in age from a weeks-old baby to Brothers’ elderly mother-in-law. Each of the victims was shot or stabbed.

Brothers, vice principal of Fremont Elementary School, said he was in Ohio on the day of the murders. He had no receipts or other paperwork to back up that claim.

At trial, a Dodge Neon Brothers rented in Ohio was subjected to intense scrutiny.

Prosecutors argued Brothers flew to Ohio, rented the car and drove it to Bakersfield, where he killed his family then drove back to Ohio. Expert witnesses testified insect remains found on the car’s radiator were only found in the Western U.S., harming Brothers’ assertion he didn’t travel by car between Ohio and California.

Prosecutor Lisa Green, who would go on to become district attorney, told the jury Brothers lied 41 times during his testimony. But he didn’t lie, she said, about the multiple instances he cheated on his wife, Joanie Harper, 39.

Along with Harper, the other victims were Brothers’ sons Marques, 4, and Marshall, 6 weeks; daughter Lyndsey, 2; and mother-in-law Earnestine Harper, 70.

On May 15, 2007, Brothers was found guilty of five counts of murder and sentenced to death. Now 61, he remains housed at San Quentin State Prison.

Brothers’ death penalty conviction has been appealed to the California Supreme Court, where an extension to file arguments in the case was granted as recently as last month. Even if the state’s highest court upholds his death sentence, Brothers may still not be executed. Gov. Gavin Newsom has suspended the death penalty for as long as he remains in office.