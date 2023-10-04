BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An auto parts store in Wasco was the subject of an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to Kern County sheriff’s officials on scene.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies got calls regarding an armed robbery at an AutoZone in Wasco located on Highway 46 and Peters Street. Officials on scene say four suspects took an unknown amount of money and sped off in a tan colored, Chevrolet Tahoe.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

