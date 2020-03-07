Kern County sheriff’s deputies investigate shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a shooting Friday night in East Bakersfield.

Deputies are in the 4200 block of Earl Avenue. They were called for a reports of shots being fired from a vehicle at around 10:45 p.m.

Officials said deputies found one person wounded. Their condition was not immediately known.

Deputies then moved into an area at Redbank Road and Wyatt Street in search of a possible suspect.

