Kern County Sheriff’s app now availible

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released its mobile application today.

The app is available for download in the App Store for iPhones and Google Play for Androids. To find the app just search “Kern County Sheriff.”

KCSO made the app to make information readily available for the public when and where they want it.

The app has many features including: news releases, social media, crime mapping, “Most Wanted” in Kern County section, an inmate section, and access to important KCSO phone numbers. The app also has a submit a tip option.

Unfortunately the app does not have a section to file a report, to file a report online go to kernsheriff.org.

The app also does not collect any data from its users and in need of an emergency, still call 9-1-1.

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. TheSheriffApp.com has developed over 500 apps, as well as designs and creates custom apps for state, county and local government agencies.

“Nearly 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

In light of the app, KCSO is trying to continue there mission: