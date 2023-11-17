BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Michael Joseph Parra is one of five school employees in Kern County to be investigated for misconduct this year.

A Wasco school counselor, identified as Jose Solis, was accused of touching a teen girl inappropriately in January.

Four months later, Matthew Ambrose, a Bessie Owens elementary school teacher was arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography.

In June, Arvin High School campus supervisor, Angelo Mendiver, was indicted on federal explosive charges.

In October an Independence High School teacher was accused of engaging in lewd acts in the presence of students.