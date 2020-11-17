Kern County Probation Department makes one arrest, seizes firearms and drugs in weekend operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department’s AB 109 Division arrested one person and seized multiple firearms, ammunition and drugs during an operation on Saturday.

According to KCPD, the operation focused on home calls at the residences of individuals on Post Release Community Supervision, Mandatory Supervision and Felony Probation. Officers said 50 home calls were conducted while three firearms and a pound and a half of suspected methamphetamine were seized.

Leo Barboza, 36, who was on Post Release Community Supervision, was arrested for a violation of probation and charged with firearm and drug related offenses, according to KCPD.