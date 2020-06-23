Kern County man charged in federal fraud, identity theft case

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was charged in federal court last week in connection with a fraud and identity theft case.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced today that on Thursday, a grand jury brought a 19-count indictment against 34-year-old Rogelio Benavides, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, bank fraud, use and possession of unauthorized credit cards, aggravated identity theft and possession of stolen mail.

Benavides was arrested on the indictment today, Scott said.

According to the indictment, between November 2018 and September 2019, Benavides obtained and received without authorization hundreds of pieces of stolen mail that included checks, checkbooks, and personally identifiable information belonging to other individuals and businesses.

Benavides then altered and forged checks belonging to them and either cashed the checks or deposited them into his own bank accounts. He also used the information to apply for and receive unauthorized credit cards, which he used to make purchases and cash advances, according to the indictment.

Benavides used the information belonging to the other individuals and businesses to access their bank accounts and make unauthorized payments for the unauthorized credit cards and for credit cards, loans, and insurance policies in Benavides’ own name and the names of his associates, the indictment alleges.

Benavides’ scheme caused at least $95,000 in fraudulent charges, according to the indictment.

If convicted, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Benavides faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In addition, he faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for bank fraud, a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the counts of unauthorized use and possession of access devices, a mandatory two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for possession of stolen mail.