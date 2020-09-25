Kern County man arrested on child pornography charges

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury indicted a Rosamond man Friday morning with four counts of child pornography charges.

Andrew James Sarnowski, 22, was charged with separate counts of production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, and two additional counts of receipt of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Sarnowski produced videos showing the sexual abuse of a minor less than a year old and shared them online through an encrypted social media app, according to court documents.

According to documents, additional electronic devices belonging to Sarnowski were identified in a search and found to contain hundreds of child pornography files, including those of pre-pubescent boys and girls being sexually abused.

If convicted of production of child pornography, Sarnowski faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Sarnowski’s case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.