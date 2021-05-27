Kern County law enforcement arrest 34 people in Kern River Valley operation

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County law enforcement arrested 34 people in the Kern River Valley on Wednesday as part of a joint enforcement operation.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the operation was conducted in partnership with the county Probation Department, Bureau of Land Management and the county Park Rangers. Arrests were made for drug possession, weapon offenses, probation violation and more.
The following people were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail:
- Matthew Mack (24) of Bodfish was arrested for being a sex registrant in possession of a controlled substance.
- John Crane (26) of Wofford Heights was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
- Kenneth Roberts (55) of Bodfish was arrested for a narcotics violation.
- Wilburn Doser (41) of Weldon was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
- Nicholas Kirby (39) of Weldon was arrested for two felony warrants.
- Ryan Whitley (39) of Bodfish was arrested for a felony probation violation warrant.
- Stacy Garcia (38) of Bodfish was arrested for an Electronic Monitoring Program violation.
- Jacob Smith (22) of Wofford Heights was arrested for a narcotics violation and possession of stolen property.
- Jacob Torres (31) of Lake Isabella was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants.
- Christopher Burdette (33) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
- Joshua Pearman (24) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
- Tatum Fox (39) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a narcotics violation.
- Brittany Ashmore (32) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
- Jesse Gardner (34) of Wofford Heights was arrested for narcotics violations.
- Saecha Gray (29) of Lake Isabella was arrested for narcotics violations.
- Danielle Calhoon (48) of Lake Isabella was arrested for narcotics violations.
- Ethan Altshul (28) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a narcotics violation.
- Kiler Holmyer (23) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a narcotics violation.
- Michael Arms (33) of Lake Isabella was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants.
- Robert Kelly (62) of Lake Isabella was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants.
- Jarred Paine (22) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
- Raymond Greene (61) of Lake Isabella was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant.
- Taylor Matson (29) of Lake Isabella was arrested for resisting/obstructing/delaying a peace officer.
- Todd Hall (31) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a felony warrant.
- Breanna Wooley (30) of Havilah was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and a narcotics violation.
- Christian Green (23) of Havilah was arrested for a narcotics violation and a court order violation.
- Jason Miller (42) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a felony probation violation warrant.
- Cameron Calhoon (58) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a narcotics violation.
- Jeremy Kinkennon (31) of Lake Isabella was arrested for a felony warrant.
- Jordan Mendoza (29) of Lake Isabella was arrested on a felony warrant and resisting arrest.
- Kari Duvall (49) of Lake Isabella was arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrants.
- Jeremy Gallup (38) of Bodfish was arrested for a narcotics violation.
- Robert Ochoa (28) of Bodfish was arrested for resisting/obstructing/delaying a peace officer.
- Sarah Martin (43) was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants (cited and released).