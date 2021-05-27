Kern County law enforcement arrest 34 people in Kern River Valley operation

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County law enforcement arrested 34 people in the Kern River Valley on Wednesday as part of a joint enforcement operation.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the operation was conducted in partnership with the county Probation Department, Bureau of Land Management and the county Park Rangers. Arrests were made for drug possession, weapon offenses, probation violation and more.

The following people were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail: