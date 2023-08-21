BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty of human trafficking of a minor after a decoy investigation with the Bakersfield Police Department, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Kendall McDaniel contacted what he believed was a 16-year-old girl to engage in acts of prostitution. The believed teenage girl was actually an undercover Vice Detective with the Bakersfield Police Department.

McDaniel posted on social media to recruit the decoy to be a prostitute for him, according to officials. McDaniel promised the decoy they would “play on 89th,” referring to a location for prostitution in Los Angeles County.

McDaniel offered the decoy a residence and vehicle if she was a prostitute for him, according to officials.

District Attorney officials say McDaniel was apprehended by Vice detectives when he arrived to meet the decoy at a bus station. Social media and cellular phone evidence showed McDaniel was receiving money by trafficking other victims.

McDaniel is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 26 and faces an upwards sentence of 24 years in prison, according to officials.