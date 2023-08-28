A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter and faces nearly two decades in prison in connection to a 2022 fight that left a victim with serious injuries.

Jacob Leighty was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing great bodily harm, the Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced Monday.

District Attorney officials said the jury made separate findings that Jacob Leighty used a dangerous weapon and inflicted great bodily injury during the commission of offenses.

Leighty was convicted of three offenses and was acquitted of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said, on Nov. 17, 2022, Leighty was at a friend’s apartment with his girlfriend and an acquaintance watched Leighty strike his girlfriend.

The acquaintance confronted Leighty and both decided to fight outside the apartment.

During the fight, Leighty began stabbing the acquaintance and struck him three times. The victim sustained stab wounds to his back, abdomen and elbow while attempting to protect his face.

The wounds to the victim’s abdomen caused internal bleeding and required surgery, according to officials.

Leighty fled the scene expecting the victim to die, the DA’s Office said in a statement.

District Attorney officials say Leighty is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 27 and faces a potential sentence of up to 17 years in prison.