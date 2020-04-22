Kern County convict stabbed to death in Sacramento prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man serving time in a Sacramento prison died Tuesday after another inmate broke away from guards and stabbed him multiple times, prison officials say.

Moizez M. Munoz, 30, was pronounced dead at a local hospital hours after the attack, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

His assailant, 33-year-old Richard Alvarez, also injured an officer during the incident.

CDCR says Alvarez stabbed Munoz three times at about 8:10 a.m. after escaping from guards and running across the Facility B yard at California State Prison- Sacramento. Several officers used physical force and chemical agents to end the attack, and two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered.

Prison officials and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Munoz was admitted from Kern County on Nov. 21, 2014, with a three-year, eight-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance for sale, his second strike, according to CDCR. He was also serving an eight-year sentence from 2016 for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury for an attack that occurred while he was incarcerated. And in 2019, Munoz received a two-year prison term for possession of a controlled substance in prison.

Alvarez is serving a life-with-parole sentence for second-degree murder, intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm and an enhancement for street gang act in commission of a violent felony. CDCR says he has a history of assaults on inmates and staff since he was admitted to state prison.

