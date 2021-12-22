Kern County firefighter charged with child porn possession

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County firefighter was charged Wednesday with possession of child pornography after investigators found more than 500 images of minors engaged in sexual conduct.

Christopher Vega, 35, is due in court this afternoon for arraignment. He is held on $2 million bail.

Detectives served search warrants Friday at multiple locations in a child porn investigation and identified Vega as a suspect, officials said. The images were found on devices seized from Vega’s home and place of employment.

Vegas was arrested Monday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.