Kern County firefighter arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County firefighter was arrested Monday after investigators found more than 500 images of suspected child pornography in his possession, according to sheriff’s officials.

Christopher Vega, 35, was arrested at his home and is being held on $2 million bail, officials said.

Detectives served search warrants Friday at multiple locations in a child porn investigation and identified Vega as a suspect, officials said. The images were found on devices seized from his home and place of employment.

He’s due in court Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.