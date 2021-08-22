Kern County District Attorney warns against looting in French Fire evacuation area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is warning looters to stay away from areas that have been evacuated due to the French Fire.

On its Facebook page, the DA’s office posted the reminder to “anyone foolish” entering evacuated areas in the Kern River Valley and committing crimes. Convictions of thefts or burglaries that occur within evacuation zones carry harsher penalties, the DA’s office says.

Thefts and burglaries within evacuation areas are treated as looting.

“Elevated sentences include minimum jail terms for those who would try to victimize communities that are already suffering,” the post states.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies are in the area assisting with evacuations.

The French Fire has burned nearly 14,000 acres in the mountains near Lake Isabella since Aug. 18.