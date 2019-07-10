Kern County deputies arrest man wanted in January carjacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 36-year-old man wanted in connection to a carjacking at gunpoint in late January.

The sheriff’s office said deputies from the Ridgecrest substation learned the suspect, Nicholas Stiles, was hiding in a home and arrested him on July 4.

Stiles was wanted on suspicion of carjacking in the Freemont Valley area on January 25. Deputies say Stiles was armed with a shotgun when he stole a truck and a motorcycle.

Stiles was booked into the Lerdo Justice Facility on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of a stolen vehicle, according to a Kern County inmate database.