Kern County DA announces conviction, sentencing in attempted murder case

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced a conviction and sentencing in an attempted murder case on Tuesday.

A Kern County jury found Roque Larios Jr. guilty of premeditated, attempted murder and assault with a firearm. According to the DA’s Office, the jury also found that Larios intentionally discharged a firearm during the attempted murder, causing great bodily injury to the victim.

According to the DA’s Office, the shooting occurred in the courtyard of an apartment complex in California City on Jan. 15. Larios fired three shots at the victim, striking the victim once in the leg and once in the chest. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kara Thompson. Marlene Coffman, Larios’ girlfriend, was also charged and found guilty of being an accessory to the crime. The victim of the shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds requiring prolonged hospitalization.

The case was investigated by the California City Police Department in conjunction with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Mojave Substation and the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

Roque Larios was sentenced to a total of 50 years to life in prison and Coffman was sentenced to one year in jail and two years felony probation.

“State laws and policies are allowing serious and violent criminals to serve less and less of their actual sentences, which permits increased opportunities to reoffend. However, repeated convictions for serious and violent crimes still allow us to finally put a stop to a career of criminal behavior, as has been accomplished here with a 50 years-to-life prison sentence,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said.