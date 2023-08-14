BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 23 people have been arrested in Kern County, including two victims, as part of a multi-agency human trafficking and child exploitation sting, and it’s called “Operation Bad Barbie.”

“We came together and arrested predators who are out there looking to have a sexual relationship with a child,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

The four-day undercover operation from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12 involved 40 officers from local, state, and federal agencies including Homeland Security, the FBI and the Secret Service.

Undercover agents engaged in chat on social media sites and dating apps with offenders ranging in ages from 23 to 56 years old. Two of the suspects include the owner of a trucking company and an engineer at an oil company.

“These predators could be anyone,” District Attorney Zimmer told KGET News.

The barrage of charges include human trafficking, pimping, pandering, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purpose, contact with a minor with intent to commit a sex offense, abduction and possession of child pornography.

The average ages of the victims are said to be children between the ages of 11 and 14.

“Children, unfortunately talk to strangers on social media platforms, and they get drawn into situations that they’re really too immature to handle,” District Attorney Zimmer said.

Zimmer says the prime targets for sexual predators are kids in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade, but keeping them safe is easier than you think.

“Pay attention to what your kids are doing,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry says, “Human trafficking is a real thing in our community, and it’s not something that law enforcement can deal with alone.”

If you know someone who is being forced to engage in any activity and can’t leave, call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.