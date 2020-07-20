Kern at 68 homicides through mid-July, on pace to top last year’s total

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county is on pace to surpass last year’s total number of homicides, having racked up 68 confirmed homicides through mid-July, according to KGET’s Homicide Tracker.

There were a total of 96 killings in all of 2019.

Through Monday, there have been 56 male victims and 12 females, according to the KGET Homicide Tracker.

Fifty-two people have died in shootings, including seven officer-involved shootings. There have been 11 people who died from stab wounds, one from a cut throat, and three who died from assaults.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the cause of death of Patricia Alatorre, a 13-year-old girl who authorities say was kidnapped and killed by an Inglewood man.

She wasn’t the youngest homicide victim this year. Two girls, 11 and 12, were killed in a shooting in Delano on July 2, and their killers have not been arrested.

Eight-year-old Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander died in March after allegedly receiving a beating from Clint Mason, her mother’s boyfriend. Police said in court documents a camera in the house captured Mason hitting the child with a cane.

Four homicides occurred in prisons located in the county, according to the tracker.

The latest homicide victim in the county was a 40-year-old man who died after he was shot in east Bakersfield on Sunday evening. No suspects had been identified, and his name had not yet been released.

On Friday, Trevel Alexander-Marcus Warner, 26, died after following a shooting around 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Soranno Avenue, south of Ming Avenue and west of South Real Road. As of Monday, no suspects had been identified.

The sheriff’s office said it has investigated 39 homicides within its jurisdiction so far this year. Last year, the department had 17 homicide cases at this point.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Robert Pair said the department had investigated 19 homicide cases involving 20 victims as of Monday, while by July 20, 2019, the BPD had handled 21 incidents involving 23 homicide victims.