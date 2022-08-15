BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of thieves posing as deputies.

KCSO posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had received reports of armed robberies in the Taft area. Officials said the thieves were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge. They reportedly took money from the victims, but no one hurt.

The sheriff’s office said deputies will never ask for money when you contact them.

In a video posted on Facebook, KCSO said look for identifiers on the deputies and their vehicles. KCSO patrol vehicles will have light bars on the top of their vehicle and will be marked by a badge logo on the door. You can also look for license plates that say “CA EXEMPT.”

A deputy’s uniform will have a name on the upper right front side on the uniform and a sheriff’s badge logo on the upper left. You can also ask for a badge number from a deputy.

Officials said, if you believe you are contacted or pulled over by someone who is not a law enforcement officer, call 911.

Anyone with information on the reported Taft robberies or the imposter deputies is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.