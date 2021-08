BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s officials are warning of a phone scam where the caller claims to be from the sheriff’s office and says payment is needed to clear a warrant.

The sheriff’s office does not accept any form of payment to get rid of warrants, officials said.

Residents who receive a call they believe to be a scam are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110, or their local law enforcement.