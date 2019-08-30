KCSO warns of phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam where callers are pretending to be members of law enforcement.

The department said it has received several reports of someone calling from what appears the be the main line of KCSO headquarters and telling people they have an active warrant and can either pay a fine or get arrested.

The caller is using caller ID spoofing, sheriff’s officials said. The department does not accept payment for active warrants over the phone, and fines associated with warrants are paid to the courts and not solicited by phone.

Anyone who suspects a potential scam should call the agency or the business the caller claims to be from.