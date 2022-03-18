The Kern County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a phone scam targeting local businesses.

At this time, the subject appears to be calling local doctor’s offices claiming they work with KCSO and have a civil matter to discuss with the doctor, according to KCSO.

KCSO said they do not handle civil matters over the phone and would never ask for any sort of payment or personal information.

“When you take a phone call you suspect to be a scam; you can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number, and a reference number for the matter they are calling about,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

KCSO warned the scammer may start reaching out to other local businesses and even residents. They suggest anyone receiving a call from an unknown person requesting money should research the matter before providing any personal information or money.

Anyone who suspects they are the target of a phone scam is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.