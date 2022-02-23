KCSO: Two more arrests in Lone Oak Lounge bar shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said two men turned themselves in over the weekend in connection to the Lone Oak Lounge shooting that wounded four people last month.

The two men are Erik Manjarrez and Manuel Manjarrez, according to the KCSO.

The men’s relation to Jesus Manjarrez, the man who pleaded not guilty to the three charges of attempted murder and other related charges last week, is unknown at this time but they all have the same last name. Jesus is being held on $1.9 million bail and is due back in court on Thursday.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, deputies were dispatched to the Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway for a shooting, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived, they found four people who had been wounded, three were taken to the hospital and one declined medical aid. Everyone has recovered.

The shooting was caught on camera by a bystander at the establishment.

Erik and Manuel are due in court Wednesday afternoon, according to arrest records.