BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Sheriff’s Office transportation van was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning where the other vehicle left the scene, according to sheriff’s officials. No injuries were reported.

The crash happened at Golden State Avenue and Airport Drive, officials said. The van was transporting one inmate.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.